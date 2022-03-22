Submit Release
Smarty Social Media Appoints Cam Steed to VP of Media Intelligence and Social Analytics

Photo of Cam Steed, VP of Media Intelligence and Social Analytics at Smarty Social Media

Cam Steed, VP of Media Intelligence and Social Analytics at Smarty Social Media

Smarty Social Media company logo

Smarty Social Media is a social media marketing agency based in Southern California serving the healthcare industry.

Steed to lead new Social Media Intelligence department for Smarty Social

We are investing to ensure our team has the critical data and insights to inform strategy, and that our clients have a resource they can rely on for social listening and competitive intelligence.”
— Jami Eidsvold, Founder & CEO
SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarty Social Media, a social-first healthcare digital marketing agency based in Orange County, Calif., has appointed Cam Steed to the newly created position of VP of Media Intelligence and Social Analytics. In this role, Steed immediately expands Smarty’s ability to identify and understand consumer, competitor, and market trends to meet the growing needs of clients.

“Data-driven insights have always been at the core of how we approach our work,” said Jami Eidsvold, Founder and CEO of Smarty. “With the addition of Cam, we are investing to ensure our team has the critical data and insights to inform strategy, and that our clients have a resource they can rely on for social listening and competitive intelligence.”

Steed brings over a decade of experience in the media monitoring and analytics space, specifically with SaaS (Software as a Service) organizations like Sysomos, Cision, and Agility PR. He has worked with a wide variety of public and private sector organizations and is well versed in media analysis and reporting best practices. An accomplished speaker, Steed has presented at marketing and communications conferences across North America, including IABC World, SocialWest, and Social Media Camp.

The Media Intelligence department will bring deeper insights to understand and improve social marketing efforts and optimize performance, as well as the ability to build custom bespoke project-based analysis around specific needs such as social listening, competitor analysis, and consumer trends.

"My goal is to provide Smarty’s innovative healthcare clients with deeper and more actionable market insights that will enable them to make informed business decisions and strengthen their reputation within a highly competitive market," said Steed.

About Smarty Social Media
Smarty Social Media is a social media marketing agency based in Southern California serving the healthcare industry with a focus on medical device, cosmetic/aesthetics, biotech, and health/wellness brands. Services include social media strategy, paid media, influencer marketing, content development, social listening and analytics, and social customer care, along with Smarty’s proprietary Social Academy training program. From well-established healthcare companies to medical device start-ups looking to disrupt their space, the Smarty team has expertise in the full-service management of social media marketing within these highly regulated industries. Smarty is dedicated to delivering smart social media marketing solutions that are custom-built, executed flawlessly, and designed to deliver measurable results against client business goals. Visit www.smartysm.com for information.

Stephanie Goddard
Smarty Social Media
STEPH@SMARTYSM.COM

