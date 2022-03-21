Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,770 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good to Reward Our Moms Party at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy All Inclusive Weekend Trip Our Moms Party at 2023 Food Festival in South Beach #ourmomsparty #southbeach #foodfestival www.OurMomsParty.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy All Inclusive Weekend Trip Our Moms Party at 2023 Food Festival in South Beach #ourmomsparty #southbeach #foodfestival www.OurMomsParty.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals who land swee jobs. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals who land swee jobs. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created and funds Girls Design Tomorrow a passion driven venture mentoring program #girlsdesigntomorrow #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Recruiting for Good created and funds Girls Design Tomorrow a passion driven venture mentoring program #girlsdesigntomorrow #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund Girls Program; and will reward referrals with 2023 Wine & Food Festival Trip.

Join Our Moms Party at 2023 Wine & Food Festival in South Beach...The Perfect Escape from The Kids!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is helping fund Girls Design Tomorrow; a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls (launching in Summer 2022).

The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Our Moms Party in South Beach. The perfect all-inclusive 4 day weekend trip for two to 2023 Wine and Food Festival in Miami.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to make a positive impact in girls' lives...and Party for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do both today."

About

Our Moms Party in South Beach
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip' Our Moms Party in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival in Miami to learn more visit www.OurMomsParty.com The Perfect Escape From The Kids!

Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good to Reward Our Moms Party at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.