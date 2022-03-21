Recruiting for Good to Reward Our Moms Party at South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund Girls Program; and will reward referrals with 2023 Wine & Food Festival Trip.
Recruiting for Good is helping fund Girls Design Tomorrow; a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls (launching in Summer 2022).
The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Our Moms Party in South Beach. The perfect all-inclusive 4 day weekend trip for two to 2023 Wine and Food Festival in Miami.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to make a positive impact in girls' lives...and Party for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do both today."
Our Moms Party in South Beach
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip' Our Moms Party in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival in Miami to learn more visit www.OurMomsParty.com The Perfect Escape From The Kids!
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
