New industry forum Neurodiversity in Business (NiB) launches
New initiative to help ensure greater workplace inclusion of the neurodivergent community
NiB and its members know that by making reasonable (and often easy) modifications to the workplace it is possible to improve neurodiversity in the workplace and be more sustainable too.”LONDON , UK , March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurodiversity in Business (NiB) – a new industry forum to support the participation of neurodivergent individuals in the workplace – has launched at an event hosted at the Houses of Parliament.
— CEO, Dan J Harris
The organisation, led by Dan Harris (Chief Executive Officer) draws upon the cumulative knowledge of neurodivergent experts and leading companies to share best practice and improve the employment and experience of the neurodiverse workforce.
Neurodiversity (ND) is a concept where neurological differences are to be recognised and respected just like any other human variation. A neurodiverse workforce consists of both neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals. Neurodivergent refers to people with who associate with Autism, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, ADHD, Dyspraxia and Dysgraphia, amongst other conditions. The differences in neurological make-up, or “brain-wiring” often come with distinct strengths and sought-after skills, from process structuring to creative problem solving. Between 15-20% of the population are estimated to be neurodivergent (around 10-13.5 million in the UK). Yet, just a small proportion of this group are in any employment whatsoever.
Speaking at the launch of NiB, Dan J Harris, CEO said:
“We are thrilled that after months of hard-work with an array of experts, the neurodivergent community and our partner organisations, Neurodiversity in Business has finally been born.
Businesses around the country are waking up to the enormous benefits that having a neurodiverse workforce can bring to the table. Neurodivergent individuals can bring single-mindedness, attention to detail, innovative thinking patterns, diligence and creativity to bear on any number of practical business matters. But they need better support than is currently available.
NiB and its members know that by making reasonable (and often easy) modifications to the workplace it is possible to improve neurodiversity in the workplace and be more sustainable too. That is where NiB can help – by sharing best practice and acting to support businesses and individuals.”
A selection of the forum’s founding members include: Accenture; ARM, AstraZeneca; Bank of England; Capita; comparethemarket.com; Hiscox; IBM, Kimberly Clark; KPMG, Lloyds Banking Group; Metro Bank; Michael Page; NatWest; Network Rail; Openreach; Oracle; Randstad; Rolls-Royce plc; Sky; Starling Bank; TalkTalk; The Open University; Unilever; Virgin Media/O2 and many more.
NiB also has an array of close partnerships with leading organisations in the ND ecosystem including: Auticon; Ambitious about Autism; the ADHD Foundation; the British Dyslexia Association; Caudwell Children’s Charity; Diversity and Ability (D&A); DO-IT Profiler; Genius Within, Lexxic; National Autistic Society and many more.
For further information as to how to join NiB, please go to www.neurodiversityinbusiness.org
About Neurodiversity in Business
Neurodiversity in Business (NiB) is an industry forum that seeks to improve upon loss of human capital. For the first time, UK Plc is coming together to help lead changes in this area. Led by neurodivergent experts and those with direct experience of neurodiversity from across the business community, NiB works with businesses by sharing best practice. Importantly, those who are neurodivergent are key to this organisation to ensure that NiB keeps true to the aims of the neurodivergent community.
NiB’s mission is to help develop more neuroinclusive workplaces. Whether it is ensuring a better hiring process that does not exclude neurodivergent candidates, to helping identify easy modifications to the workplace environment that can support sustainable employment opportunities.
By ensuring a more neurodiverse workforce, businesses are not simply fulfilling some corporate social responsibility programme; they materially and commercially benefit. Those from a neurodivergent background can contribute in meaningful ways to business growth through their single-mindedness, attention to detail, innovative thinking patterns, diligence, and creativity. They do however require better support than is currently available – and that is where NiB can help.
Neurodiversity in Business – helping business; supporting the neurodivergent; helping society.
