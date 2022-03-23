Fourier Intelligence Inks Strategic Alliance Partnership with MyndTec Inc.
From top left: Mr Owen Teoh, Dr Milos R. Popovic, and Ms Sandra Lee From bottom left: Mr Craig Leon, and Mr Zen Koh
The award-winning Canadian MyndMove™ therapy from MyndTec. Inc joins SoftBank-backed rehab robotics leader Fourier Intelligence’s network of partners
Our partnership with MyndTec Inc. signifies yet another successful strategic collaboration with market leaders to offer innovative and clinically effective technology for our patients globally”SINGAPORE, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence has announced a strategic alliance partnership with MyndTec Inc, an award-winning Canadian medical technology company specialising in innovative therapeutic medical devices.
— Zen KOH, Co-Founder & Global HQ CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group
This partnership will focus on the distribution of MyndMove™, a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention, to the ever-expanding global network of Fourier Intelligence.
A virtual signing ceremony was held to commemorate the partnership between both parties. MyndTec’s CEO, Craig Leon, Co-Founder, Dr Milos R. Popovic, Fourier Intelligence Co-Founder and Global HQ CEO, Zen Koh, General Manager, Owen Teoh and Operations Director, Sandra Lee, attended the virtual event.
This partnership is timely as both parties recently reached strategic milestones. Fourier Intelligence received a Series D growth investment led by the SoftBank Group and backed by the Saudi Aramco P7 Venture Fund and the Yuanjing Capital earlier this year. MyndTec met all the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and began trading its common shares on the CSE on February 24th under the ticker symbol MYTC.
“Our partnership with MyndTec Inc. signifies yet another successful strategic collaboration with market leaders to offer innovative and clinically effective technology for our patients globally,” said Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global HQ CEO of Fourier Intelligence. “MyndMove™, an electrical stimulation-based intervention, integrates perfectly into Fourier’s RehabHub™ solution and complement our existing product/technology portfolio. Fourier will continue our investment into more of such joint technological developments to better provide highly integrated intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and patients.”
Fourier’s global network spans over 50 countries to ensure a broad market outreach for innovative technologies. With joint laboratories with some of the top research institutes in the world such as ETH Zürich, University of Melbourne, and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, Fourier is set to chart the new frontier of innovative medical technologies.
“We are excited to enter into this meaningful partnership with Fourier Intelligence to strategically integrate our MyndMove™ technology into RehabHub™. Fourier’s proven track record establishing globally successful RehabHub™, positively changing patient lives globally and the addition of MyndTec’s innovative MyndMove™ therapy to this network will enable us to reach out to more patients worldwide,” said Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec.
MyndTec’s medical devices are designed to improve function, maximise independence, and enhance the quality of life for individuals with upper limb paralysis due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or some cases of traumatic brain injury*.
MyndTec Inc. also partners with several organisations such as the KITE Research Institute, the research arm of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute – University Health Network and the University of Toronto to develop and commercialise MyndMove™ therapy. The MyndMove™ therapy is also supported by numerous clinical studies, including randomised controlled trials in stroke and spinal cord injuries. The embedded stimulation protocols in MyndMove™ allows clinicians to stimulate natural, purposeful, and functional movements in patients.
*Disclaimer: MyndMove™ claims may differ depending on jurisdiction. Please contact MyndTec for details.
