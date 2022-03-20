Premier’s statement on Nowruz

CANADA, March 20 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in celebration of Nowruz:

“Today, we join Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Baha’i, Central Asian and Ismaili communities in British Columbia and 300 million people around the world in celebrating Nowruz. Today marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the new year in the Solar Hijri calendar.

“Nowruz is a time of renewal. Old chapters are closed while new beginnings are embraced. As we emerge from a global pandemic, this sense of regeneration will be more keenly felt as we once again return to familiar celebrations with friends and family.

“Nowruz is traditionally celebrated by jumping over bonfires on the last Tuesday of the Persian year, by reading the lyric poetry of Hafez-e Shirazi, and by gathering around the Haft-Seen table decorated with items symbolizing purity, brightness, livelihood and prosperity. Festive meals are shared. Gifts are exchanged. This ancestral festivity affirms life in harmony with nature.

“We share the spirit of solidarity between communities and generations with a special consideration for those celebrants in lands where such practices are discouraged or prohibited.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I wish families around the province a happy and healthy year ahead. I join with you in a feeling of optimism on this first day of spring and the hope for a brighter future it brings.

“Norouzetan Pirouz.”

نوروزتان پیروز