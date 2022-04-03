Michael Whitehouse The Guy Who Knows A Guy Billionaires in Boxers

Michael Whitehouse is a networking expert. One of his strengths is that he knows a guy which allows for easy formation of strategic alliances.

I don’t know everybody, but I can get to anybody. Through connections, I can get to whoever I need to get to. If there is anybody that you want to meet, I probably know someone who knows them.” — Michael Whitehouse