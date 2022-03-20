A Transformational Business Approach: Robin Gargano Pivots Her Business Strategy to Succeed
The new world was born from reflection and innovation; it’s the perfect time to transform, says the resiliency strategist and bestselling author
It was a beautiful time for my family to be together and hold onto the simple things in life rather than stressing on uncertainties and worries. My vision is grounded on global inspirational impact.”PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The earth-shattering events that transpired in the past two years reinvented the world in unexpected ways. In these moments, Robin Gargano, CEO of L4 Livin’ Life Lovin’ Life, recognized the need to evolve and pivot towards a monumental success. Since the pandemic shook up everyone's way of thinking, being, and acting, the resiliency strategist transformed this setback into an opportunity for healing. Instead of draining her time and energy on anxiety and fear, she trusted the journey by focusing on the small, happy moments daily. "It was a beautiful time for my family to be together and hold onto the simple things in life rather than stressing on uncertainties and worries."
Her latest project, Finding the Beauty within Tragedy Summit, graced the spotlight as twenty-one guest speakers shared their stories of vulnerability and how they converted them into power to overcome obstacles in life. The 21-Day Summit launched last February 21 and covered different topics ranging from mental health, suicide, trauma to business failures, grief, and loss that has brought the human spirit to a standstill. "My vision is grounded on global inspirational impact. There is room in the world for everyone to win.” Robin emphasizes the essence of working together rather than apart in building a core principle where the world becomes more understanding, both professionally and personally.
Robin thoughtfully shares in an exclusive interview her insights and wisdom for aspiring entrepreneurs to ponder and learn from. She works closely with ZavoMedia Group, a PR agency based in NYC, to assist her company in creating an influence on the world. The firm is a staunch supporter of L4 as it becomes one of the admired businesses to watch out for in 2022, with its passion and commitment to helping people conquer their pain and transform it into purpose.
How has the pandemic changed your industry, and how have you adapted?
If we choose to remain in the pain of the pandemic, we stay stuck in every aspect of our life. Despite the challenges that came with it, the world showed resilience and used its potential to transform where people can relate personally.
With the virtual world becoming standardized, we gain access to connections more readily. It heightened the speed of financial growth because we can serve personally and globally from the same seat in our office. Since the growth mindset is an ever-growing field, it's no surprise that my industry is constantly evolving. People realized that the more impact they gave, the more it opened doors to new levels of success.
Most executives use stories to inspire people in the workplace. How do you encourage your team to do better?
Stories are what connect us as human beings. The more vulnerability you show, the more you can relate to the world and your community. Stories built my business. When I started sharing raw, authentic, and honest emotions like fear, I made instant connections in my industry.
Every company, including the CEO, should go through a leadership program as a team. Building on your leadership and accountability sets a tone for the world, including the company culture you want to create and how you choose to show up for yourself and those around you.
What does "success" in 2022 mean to you?
It is the year of double for me: double the fun, adventure, inspiration, dreams, and discovery, as well as double the growth on all levels. I’m all about partnerships to bring the best value to those who want to transform their life. Working together in passion and delivering a fantastic product, service, or event is not only rewarding, but it gives the consumer twice the perspective, value, and power.
Although challenges are inevitable in every transformation, entrepreneurs should not quickly surrender to drawbacks. "I perceive challenges as opportunities,” Robin reveals. Her most valuable takeaway for businesses is to remain grounded in the mission statement from day one. With authenticity and commitment, every company has the chance to thrive and the hope to impact the world positively.
