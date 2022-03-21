AD Christie Releases New Gospel Single ‘The Great Dilemma’

The lyrics for this song come directly from Proverbs 17:15 and Genesis 18:25 in the Bible. This song vaguely alludes to the contrast between justice and mercy. ” — AD Christie

TOLEDO, OH, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following in the footsteps of his previously powerful singles, AD Christie has released his latest track, ‘The Great Dilemma,’ a cinematic and mighty Gospel creation. The Caribbean multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist is on a mission to shine a light on the teachings of the Bible in an innovative and creative way through the art of music. ‘The Great Dilemma’ was released on the 16th of March 2022.

“The lyrics for this song come directly from Proverbs 17:15 and Genesis 18:25 in the Bible. This song vaguely alludes to the contrast between justice and mercy. God is just and so the question is how can a just God forgive sin? Doesn’t mercy contradict justice? Doesn’t justice demand payment? The answer to these questions is provided in the next song of the series.” explains AD Christie. ‘The Great Dilemma’ is just one piece of the puzzle, the third track in a series of 7 releases of his project ‘The Gospel Context Series,’ which focuses on different elements of the Gospel message.

The overall sonic landscape of ‘The Great Dilemma’ is uplifting and invigorating. Listeners are welcomed by the serenity of a melodic acoustic guitar and gentle piano, while a textured synth brings a contemporary element. A male voice rings through, bright and clear, the distinctive tones of his vocals offer a stunning presence to the instrumentation.

The chorus introduces rhythmic hi-hats, while the standout feature is the strings, anemotive and stirring experience. Epic drum fills add drama to the composition, a cinematic and tremendous addition to the exhilarating soundscape. The euphonious vocal melody is a reassuring guide throughout the track, with layers of harmony providing further dynamism. Building to a crescendoing finale, ’The Great Dilemma’ comes to a dramatic close, letting the vocals shine through for a poignant and melodic ending.

Inspired by the sounds of the cinema, such as composers James Newton Howard and artists Michael W Smith and Ron Kenoly, AD Christie creates sonic visuals with storytelling at the core. Motivated by music and the Gospel, AD Christie has been playing music since 1996, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he felt the calling to compose music that brings awareness to the teachings of the Bible and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

