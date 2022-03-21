AD Christie Releases New Gospel Single ‘The Great Dilemma’

The lyrics for this song come directly from Proverbs 17:15 and Genesis 18:25 in the Bible. This song vaguely alludes to the contrast between justice and mercy. ”
— AD Christie

TOLEDO, OH, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following in the footsteps of his previously powerful singles, AD Christie has released his latest track, ‘The Great Dilemma,’ a cinematic and mighty Gospel creation. The Caribbean multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist is on a mission to shine a light on the teachings of the Bible in an innovative and creative way through the art of music. ‘The Great Dilemma’ was released on the 16th of March 2022.

“The lyrics for this song come directly from Proverbs 17:15 and Genesis 18:25 in the Bible. This song vaguely alludes to the contrast between justice and mercy. God is just and so the question is how can a just God forgive sin? Doesn’t mercy contradict justice? Doesn’t justice demand payment? The answer to these questions is provided in the next song of the series.” explains AD Christie. ‘The Great Dilemma’ is just one piece of the puzzle, the third track in a series of 7 releases of his project ‘The Gospel Context Series,’ which focuses on different elements of the Gospel message.

The overall sonic landscape of ‘The Great Dilemma’ is uplifting and invigorating. Listeners are welcomed by the serenity of a melodic acoustic guitar and gentle piano, while a textured synth brings a contemporary element. A male voice rings through, bright and clear, the distinctive tones of his vocals offer a stunning presence to the instrumentation.

The chorus introduces rhythmic hi-hats, while the standout feature is the strings, anemotive and stirring experience. Epic drum fills add drama to the composition, a cinematic and tremendous addition to the exhilarating soundscape. The euphonious vocal melody is a reassuring guide throughout the track, with layers of harmony providing further dynamism. Building to a crescendoing finale, ’The Great Dilemma’ comes to a dramatic close, letting the vocals shine through for a poignant and melodic ending.

Inspired by the sounds of the cinema, such as composers James Newton Howard and artists Michael W Smith and Ron Kenoly, AD Christie creates sonic visuals with storytelling at the core. Motivated by music and the Gospel, AD Christie has been playing music since 1996, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he felt the calling to compose music that brings awareness to the teachings of the Bible and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

WEBSITE https://adchristie.com/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/ADChristie01
INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/a.d_christie/
YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsWpNhcD3rCSoVilIifeog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAJupm6kboo
https://open.spotify.com/album/5D09MbPGjDkxnd2xG21qMy?highlight=spotify:track:2bijlx1ARqzn3kqPPQ7jYT

AD Christie
AD Christie
adchristiestudios@gmail.com

You just read:

AD Christie Releases New Gospel Single ‘The Great Dilemma’

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
AD Christie
AD Christie adchristiestudios@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
AD Christie Releases New Gospel Single ‘The Great Dilemma’
Puerto Rican Rocker Ignacio Peña Updates Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance"
Folk Rockers Little Wretches Release Spiritually-Fueled Full Length "Red Beets & Horseradish"
View All Stories From This Author