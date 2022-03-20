New Haven Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/20/22, 0002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stovepipe City Rd., Panton, VT

VIOLATION:

Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Richard Ambrose

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/20/22 at approximately 0002 hours, Troopers responded to a reported family fight at a residence on Stovepipe City Rd. in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed Richard Ambrose (50) caused bodily injury to a household member after having a prior conviction of domestic assault.

Ambrose was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted, and Ambrose was released with conditions. Ambrose was also issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED