New Haven Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 22B5000761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr R. Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/20/22, 0002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stovepipe City Rd., Panton, VT
VIOLATION:
Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Richard Ambrose
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/20/22 at approximately 0002 hours, Troopers responded to a reported family fight at a residence on Stovepipe City Rd. in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed Richard Ambrose (50) caused bodily injury to a household member after having a prior conviction of domestic assault.
Ambrose was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted, and Ambrose was released with conditions. Ambrose was also issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED