Submit Release
News Search

There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,042 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // DUI, Gross Neg. Opp.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4001353                                  

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 19, 2022, at 1722 hours

LOCATION: US 7, Pittsford VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 19 March 2022 at approximately 1722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks located a vehicle that was the subject of a be on the lookout (BOL) traveling south on US 7 at a high rate of speed in the Town of Pittsford.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Patrick Covell, age 23 of Clarendon, VT. During the investigation, Covell showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Covell was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing.  After processing, Covell was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time. Covell was issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints including one for a speed of 114 mph in a posted 50 mph zone with a fine amount of $931.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March 28, 2022, at 1000

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // DUI, Gross Neg. Opp.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.