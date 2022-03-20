Rutland Barracks // DUI, Gross Neg. Opp.

STATE OF VERMONT

DATE/TIME: March 19, 2022, at 1722 hours

LOCATION: US 7, Pittsford VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 19 March 2022 at approximately 1722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks located a vehicle that was the subject of a be on the lookout (BOL) traveling south on US 7 at a high rate of speed in the Town of Pittsford.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Patrick Covell, age 23 of Clarendon, VT. During the investigation, Covell showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Covell was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Covell was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time. Covell was issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints including one for a speed of 114 mph in a posted 50 mph zone with a fine amount of $931.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March 28, 2022, at 1000