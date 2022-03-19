Caregiver Indicted in TBI Patient Abuse Case

MURFREESBORO – A Murfreesboro man faces a felony charge, accused of assaulting a vulnerable adult in his care.

On March 9, 2021, after receiving information from Adult Protective Services staff from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI special agents assigned to the Medicaid Fraud Control Division began investigating an alleged incident involving Richard Armento (DOB 4-10-47) and a man in his care. During the investigation, agents determined Armento assaulted and injured the man earlier in the month.

On February 10th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Armento with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. On Thursday, Armento surrendered to authorities in Rutherford County and was subsequently released on his own recognizance.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

Richard Armento

