Additional Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

On Friday, March 18, 2022, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders, two 14 year-old juvenile males, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

