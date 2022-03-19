PureEdge Lighting Launches TruCirque and TruArch

A Pristine Architectural Circle of Light Linear Light for Arches and Coves We Engineer Lighting Solutions That Cultivate Your Creativity

New Additions to the TruLine Recessed 5/8” Drywall Lighting Family Give Designers More Tools to Create and Illuminate Architectural Spaces

These products are inspired by a simple line of beautiful light, and are recessed into 5/8” drywall with no joist modification necessary” — Gregory Kay

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting launches two new additions to the popular TruLine recessed 5/8” drywall lighting system, creating a family of beautiful, recessed options! Let the drywall be your canvas with TruCirque and TruArch, both plaster-in recessed 5/8” drywall lighting options, that give designers new ways to architecturally enhance the space with continuously lit circles and arched ceilings and wavy walls.

Patent-pending TruCirque gives designers a pristine circle of architectural illumination featuring an innovative way to light the space…RGB+TW (an RGB strip plus a tunable white strip) on one switch. TruCirque is a flawlessly illuminated circle that recesses into 5/8” drywall for a clean look with no joist modification required, blending in seamlessly with the architecture. RGB+TW turns your space into a uniquely lit experience…adjust the lighting with tunable white from 6500K to 2700K, then change to red, then green, and then blue depending on design preference from a single control switch. Influenced by simplicity and elegance, TruCirque brings together a modern and dynamic appearance to residential and commercial environments.

Patent-pending TruArch BIY (build-it-yourself) is a 24VDC Plaster-in system that recesses within 5/8" drywall without the need to modify studs or joists. TruArch can be used within archways and other architectural features with an inner curvature and a minimum radius of 18". The slim extrusions, LED strips, and lenses are field-cuttable, streamlining the installation process. Multiple runs of channel mount flawlessly together (up to 40' before re-feeding). TruArch is available in a broad range of standard static white color temperatures as well as RGB, Warm Dim, and Tunable White ranging from 6500K to 2000K with designer-grade color rendering LEDs (95+ CRI). TruArch 1A BIY Plaster-in system brings together a modern and dynamic appearance to residential and commercial environments.

“We are very excited to expand our best-selling product, TruLine, to include new recessed options: TruCirque and TruArch. We think designers are going to love these additional lighting elements to architecturally enhance the room and bring a dynamic and unique look to the space they are creating. These products are inspired by a simple line of beautiful light, and are recessed into 5/8” drywall with no joist modification necessary. We strive to empower designers with lighting systems that allow them to create one-of-a-kind spaces” said Gregory Kay, Owner and CEO of PureEdge Lighting.

