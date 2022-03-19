Loco Gringo to Release New EP on Kinetic Records

Loco Gringo Logo Album Cover

New Release coming soon from Loco Gringo on Kinetic Records

Curious Frequencies - A Live Session marks the second collaboration with Justin Scott, vocalist and guitarist for Formal Denial” — Jeff Breazeale

BRIGHTON, MI, US, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Records is pleased to announce that artist Loco Gringo will be releasing a new EP on Friday, April 1st, 2022. The new release, “Curious Frequencies - A Live Session”, comes after the success of 2020’s double album “Solitario” which has been streamed over 1 million times worldwide. “This project has been very challenging for many reasons. First, 2021 was extremely busy on a personal level with building a new home and getting settled. Add over 50 live performances, writing new music and building a business infrastructure you are then left with very little time.”

“Curious Frequencies - A Live Session” marks the second collaboration with Justin Scott, vocalist and guitarist for Formal Denial. “Justin is my objective ear, he handles mixing and mastering and has the skills and knowledge that brings the most out of my recordings.” The best part about Justin is that he is able master my music which is raw, stripped down and dynamic and then he does the Formal Denial music which super polished and essentially is major label quality,” commented Loco Gringo.

Loco Gringo chose to make this release a live recording in order to capture spontaneous energy. “This was done for an online music festival and since I love live recordings I thought it was the right move” the artist stated. The entire EP was done in one take with no punch in’s or overdubs. “You get to hear everything - warts and all!”

Loco Gringo will be performing throughout the remainder of 2022 and all of the artist’s announcements, performance schedule and social media presence can be accessed at https://linktr.ee/locogringo

Please submit all inquiries to the Kinetic Records Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/kineticrecordsinc