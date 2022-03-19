Mechaniek by J. C. Compton offers readers a romantic, dystopian thrill ride.

Mechaniek: Lost Paradise

Mechaniek: Lost Paradise by J. C. Compton offers readers a romantic, dystopian thrill ride where reality isn’t what it seems, and memories can’t be trusted.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 19, 2022 – London – Mechaniek: Lost Paradise, the latest novel from celebrated writer of LGBTQ-leaning dark fantasy fiction, J. C. Compton, will transport readers into a Sci-Fi, steampunk romance set in a carefully rendered, post-apocalyptic world where memories can’t be trusted.

This first foray into sci-fi territory by the popular author of the Undertakers Inc. series of vampire novels explores the relationship between a peaceful, seemingly inconsequential fisherman and a renegade member of the society’s ruling elite, whose disappearance raises troubling questions of identity and reminiscence. A toxic world, mistaken royalty, a bizarre mission, and endless intrigue combine to take readers on a turbulent journey of discovery that will grab hold of them and never let go.

This ingenious, genre--bending novel centers around the main character, Taliesin, whose identity is challenged by suppressed memories that slowly overtake his present, complicating his search for his missing lover, Merrick. Being lured into the prospect of a forced marriage by a scheming murderer is just one, and maybe not the biggest, of Taliesin’s problems in this tightly paced, fantastical romp of a taley.

“I’ve always wanted to dive into sci-fi, and I can’t wait to introduce readers to this exciting new world, so different from what I’ve done before,” said author, J. C. Compton. “I think Taliesin and Merrick are some of the best characters I’ve ever developed, and I’m thrilled to finally be able to share their adventures with you.”

Mechaniek: Lost Paradise is available as an eBook or in paperback on Amazon, CraveBooks.com and other popular booksellers.

About J. C. Compton

JC Compton is the non-binary author of fantasy and romance novels, and poetry, including the popular series of vampire novels, Undertakers Inc. Born and raised in France and having lived in several countries before moving to the USA, they grew up reading classic authors such as Edgar Allan Poe, Emily Brontë, Robert Browning, as well as modern fantasy novels by C.S. Lewis, Marion Zimmer Bradley and Anne Rice. JC believes that the best stories are those that invite you into another world, have a good balance of romance and action, and keep you guessing until the very end, and that is how they write each story.