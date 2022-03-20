Cardo Loot sets a new level with his new album ‘The Sun Also Rises’; streaming on all leading platforms
The multi-talented artist worked on the tracks of this album for over two yearsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricardo Mercado, known mainly by his stage name Cardo Loot, is once again making waves in the hip hop/ rap music industry with the release of his third album, ‘The Sun Also Rises’. The album comes packed with ten songs offering a fantastic listening experience to his fans, who have been eagerly waiting for his music.
Cardo Loot, originally from Bronx, New York, has built a reputation as a multi-talented artist, producing music that hits a beat with his listeners every single time. He shares a sneak peek of his earlier life from New York with his listeners in this new album.
“I’m so excited for the launch of this album which is very close to my heart as it gives a glimpse of my life in the Bronx and the circumstances I grew up in,” Cardo said. “The response to my music has always been overwhelming, and I want to thank my fans who so wholeheartedly support me and my music,” Cardo added.
Ricardo grew up in a neighbourhood that didn’t have a lot of growth potential and witnessed a lot of crime. Having lived in that neighbourhood for so long, he decided to move to a new state and chose Miami to start afresh. Miami’s energy coupled with his earlier life in New York was the real catalyst in his musical journey.
It was in 2017 that Cardo Loot was conceived, and there has been no looking back since then. His music presents a unique fusion of the big city and diverse culture of Miami. One of the distinguishing features of his music is his creativity, ingenuity and authenticity that comes across in every piece of music.
Reflecting on the rich musical influence that shaped his journey are artists like Tupac, Big Pun, 50 cents, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Jay Z, and many more. “Since I can imagine, artists like Dr. Dre, Kanye West have inspired me and my music. I have learnt a great deal from these legends and their music.” He remarked
While his versatility makes him stand out among his contemporaries, he strives to get his message out to the world through his music. “Music is everything for me, and I’m excited to embark on this journey and create change,” he noted.
To follow him on his journey, follow him on @worldofloot.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-EkZHwPFPMVFtm9IT1sHAQ
https://soundcloud.com/beatsbycardooo
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2JrHWcnJMEI3ykRECNUre9
https://open.spotify.com/album/6UAKNt82WSmGhIsFAy7FrO
https://ffm.to/worldofloot
Ricardo
World Of Loot (Record Label)
email us here