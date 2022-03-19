Work starts on third Việt Nam - Singapore Industrial Park in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, March 19 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (fourth from left) and others mark the construction of a social housing project in Bình Dương on March 19. VNA Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG– Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Việt Nam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) No. 3 in southern Bình Dương Province on March 19.

This is the third VSIP in Bình Dương, a major industrial hub of Việt Nam, and the 11th in the country. Invested with over VNĐ6.4 trillion (US$280 million) in total, it will cover 1,000ha in Hội Nghĩa ward of Tân Uyên Town and Tân Lập Commune of Bắc Tân Uyên District.

The park will be equipped with uniform, green, and smart infrastructure to attract investment to the sectors of electricity, electronics, transport vehicle production and assembly, mechanics, support industry, textile - garment, food, beverage, and logistics services.

Addressing the event, PM Chính said Việt Nam and Singapore had been recording thriving relations in all fields, including economic ties as seen in the VSIPs, of which the parks built later are more modern, towards green, sustainable, and inclusive development, which matches the trend of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He asked the Bình Dương administration and investors to form a new-generation industrial ecosystem associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution as well as green, smart, sustainable, and inclusive development that leaves no one behind, thereby contributing to the Việt Nam - Singapore partnership.

VSIP No. 3 should be built into a symbol of the two countries’ relations, deeply imbued with the hallmarks of Singapore, and bring about benefits to investors, local residents, and Bình Dương as a whole, the Government leader stressed.

The PM also told the province to continue creating optimal conditions for investors and ensure increasingly better material and spiritual life of local people, including those displaced to serve the project development.

"The Government always provides the best possible conditions for businesses to invest and develop on the basis of Việt Nam’s laws, the country’s commitments to the international community, along with international law," he said.

Việt Nam has taken part in 16 free trade agreements, so investors will have not only the Vietnamese market but also a larger market generated by these 16 deals, according to the Prime Minister.

Also at the ceremony, Chính witnessed the granting of investment registration certificates and memoranda of understanding to investors in the VSIP, including a US$1 billion project of the LEGO Group.

The same day, the PM participated in a ceremony marking the construction and inauguration of some Becamex social housing projects in the province’s Thủ Dầu Một City.

As a dynamic province in the southern key economic region, Bình Dương has more than 1.6 million workers at present.

To create favourable conditions for people to live and work, local authorities have paid attention to social housing development. So far, the province has attracted 86 social housing projects covering nearly 200ha of land, with about 3.9 million sq.m. of floor. However, the existing social housing has yet to meet demand in reality. VNA/VNS