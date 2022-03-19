Cancellation of 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K

MACAU, March 19 - To comply with epidemic prevention and control policies by the Macao SAR Government, the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K, originally scheduled to be held on 20 March, has been cancelled. The organizers apologize for the inconvenience caused to the participants due to the cancellation of the event.

In response to the changes in the epidemic situation in the nearby regions, after serious consideration and evaluation by the organizers, the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau has been cancelled. The organizers once again thank the participants for their understanding and cooperation. Registration fee refund arrangement will be announced in due course.

For follow-up arrangements due to event cancellation, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, the “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account for the latest information.