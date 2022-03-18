RUSSIA, March 18 - The sides discussed current and future energy cooperation.

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov 18 March 2022 Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov 18 March 2022 Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov 18 March 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak met with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov and representatives of the Energy Ministry of Russia.

The meeting was used to discuss current projects and the potential development of relations in the fuel-and-energy sector, including the production and transport of oil and natural gas and the power industry.

Alexander Novak emphasised the need to continue promoting trade and economic relations in the EAEU, the CIS Electric Energy Council, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and OPEC+. “Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation is making steady headway. Compared to 2020, trade increased 34.4 percent to $25.6 billion in 2021. Our ministries established a special commission for dealing with all issues of bilateral cooperation. One of its tasks is to study the conditions for gas distribution in the northern and eastern regions of the republic, Mr Novak noted.

The participants also reviewed cooperation on the supply of natural gas and Russian oil to local oil refineries, and the joint development of the Khvalynskoye and Imashevskoye deposits. In addition, they discussed the development of LNG production and the fuel infrastructure along the Europe-Western China international transport corridor and the Meridian Highway.

Kazakhstan is also interested in developing cooperation in the fuel-and-energy sector, and the leaders of the two countries consistently support this process, emphasised First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. “I am confident we will fill the roadmap of our relations with new projects,” he said.