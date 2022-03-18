Submit Release
News Search

There were 110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,104 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

RUSSIA, March 18 - The sides discussed current and future energy cooperation.

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

18 March 2022

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

18 March 2022

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

18 March 2022

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak met with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov and representatives of the Energy Ministry of Russia.

The meeting was used to discuss current projects and the potential development of relations in the fuel-and-energy sector, including the production and transport of oil and natural gas and the power industry.

Alexander Novak emphasised the need to continue promoting trade and economic relations in the EAEU, the CIS Electric Energy Council, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and OPEC+. “Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation is making steady headway. Compared to 2020, trade increased 34.4 percent to $25.6 billion in 2021. Our ministries established a special commission for dealing with all issues of bilateral cooperation. One of its tasks is to study the conditions for gas distribution in the northern and eastern regions of the republic, Mr Novak noted.

The participants also reviewed cooperation on the supply of natural gas and Russian oil to local oil refineries, and the joint development of the Khvalynskoye and Imashevskoye deposits. In addition, they discussed the development of LNG production and the fuel infrastructure along the Europe-Western China international transport corridor and the Meridian Highway.

Kazakhstan is also interested in developing cooperation in the fuel-and-energy sector, and the leaders of the two countries consistently support this process, emphasised First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. “I am confident we will fill the roadmap of our relations with new projects,” he said.

You just read:

Alexander Novak meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.