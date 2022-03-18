AG Derek Schmidt: 255 crime victims to receive support

KANSAS, March 18 - TOPEKA – (March 18, 2022) – The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board has awarded financial assistance to 255 victims of violent crime at its March meeting, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Awards were made in 109 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 146 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $266,719.48.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation in Schmidt’s office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.