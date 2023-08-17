Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,048 in the last 365 days.

Kobach issues statement following oral arguments in Hodes

KANSAS, August 17 - TOPEKA – (August 8, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach issued the following statement after today’s oral arguments in Hodes & Nauser v. Kobach:

“The Women’s Right to Know Act has been in place for more than 20 years and has been an important part of ensuring informed consent before any abortions are performed.  We’re confident that the court will uphold this common-sense statute."

The Women’s Right to Know Act, passed in 1997, requires that abortion providers give women undergoing abortions information about the risks involved, and it requires that women receive information about resources available if they choose to have the child.

You just read:

Kobach issues statement following oral arguments in Hodes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more