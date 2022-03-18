Submit Release
Changes To Fees And Charges In 2022-23

CANADA, March 18 - Released on March 18, 2022

Certain fees and charges paid in Saskatchewan will change in 2022-23 to better reflect the cost of related provincial services.

The changes are forecast to generate about $2.7 million in additional revenue in 2022-23.

The attached summary lists the changes and provides contact information for each ministry or agency.

Jeff Welke Finance Regina Phone: 306-787-6046 Email: jeff.welke@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-536-1185

