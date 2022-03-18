Governor Abbott Welcomes Sovereign Flavors To Texas

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Sovereign Flavors announced that they will relocate their headquarters to Texas from California. The beverage development and flavoring company's new 80,000-square-foot corporate headquarters located in Kyle, Texas will also house their manufacturing, quality assurance, and research and development departments.

"Sovereign Flavors’ relocation to the Lone Star State is great news for the people of Central Texas, and I look forward to collaborating with the company to keep Texas the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family," said Governor Abbott. "More and more innovative businesses like Sovereign are moving to Texas because of our world-class business climate, diverse workforce, and endless avenues of opportunity for all Texans to succeed."

"We are thrilled to relocate to the great State of Texas," said David Ames, President of Sovereign Flavors. "Texas provides a remarkable environment for our business and our Sovereign family as we cultivate talented individuals who work with pride, purpose, and talent. Sovereign Flavors is honored to join Texas’ strong business climate and continue providing the highest quality food and beverage flavors in the industry."

Read more about Sovereign Flavors.