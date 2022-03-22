Lucy Cavendish College Announces US Trips to Encourage American Students to Study Across the “Pond”
College President Professor Dame Madeleine Atkins seeks students from disadvantaged communities committed to taking on pressing global problems
Lucy Cavendish College is determined to cultivate, through its multinational, multidisciplinary community, the best human potential wherever it is found to the fullest extent possible”CAMBRIDGE, UNIITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucy Cavendish College, a constituent college of the University of Cambridge, announces a tour of the United States by the College’s president, Professor Dame Madeleine Atkins, to encourage highly motivated American students from disadvantaged backgrounds to apply.
— Professor Dame Madeleine Atkins
Throughout its 55-year history, the College’s goal has been to identify and empower talented students from schools in low-income, marginalized communities who are committed to making a positive and lasting impact on society’s most complex problems.
President Atkins’ U.S. tour carries out the College’s mission to attract and unlock the potential of exceptionally talented students who might otherwise not have an opportunity to attend Cambridge University and who might not even think about applying. The College seeks to admit students who exhibit leadership traits, determination, an enterprising mindset and who are eager to contribute to the future of the organizations they join or return to after graduation. Lucy Cavendish College looks for students who, because of their background and not despite it, possess the special sensitivity, sensibility and passion to succeed at their goals.
“The socio-economic, environmental and health challenges facing humankind grow ever more demanding,” said President Atkins. “These challenges are increasingly immune to geographic boundaries and borders, so their solutions need to draw from a much larger, and more diverse, global talent pool. The solutions also will require interdisciplinary approaches. So Lucy Cavendish College is determined to cultivate, through its multinational, multidisciplinary community, the best human potential wherever it is found to the fullest extent possible.”
President Atkins is a strong believer that a disadvantaged background doesn’t have to be a barrier to success. She is leading the College to make exceptional academic and social prospects available for American students to engage with like-minded students from more than 70 countries. “Because of its size and diversity, the U.S. has an opportunity, possibly more than any other country, to identify in significant numbers overlooked, high-potential individuals who can be found in all under-represented groups,” she explained. “These American students who will be nurtured in the inclusive, educational environment that is Lucy Cavendish College will go on to make wide-ranging, positive contributions at home and around the world.”
Lucy Cavendish College was founded in 1965 as a school dedicated to offering higher education to women of mature age from many countries -- women who were finding it difficult, if not impossible, to get into Cambridge University to learn at the highest level and pursue their career ambitions there. The College’s approach to teaching and supporting these students proved effective. Through the years, hundreds of its students graduated and returned to their home countries as lawyers, doctors, scientists and other professionals; many became part of their country’s government, developing policy and writing codes and laws. Many have led innovation in successful businesses or founded their own enterprises.
Now, once again, Lucy Cavendish College is expanding its reach. For the first time, in 2021, it admitted students of all genders from the age of 18. Once again, the admissions policy is focused on highly qualified applicants who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The search is on for students whose motivation to tackle tough problems stems from the challenges they witnessed and experienced in the communities where they grew up. At other institutions, such students may feel as if their background is something to hide away. At Lucy Cavendish College, they find it brings perspectives and insights that are valuable in the search for better solutions.
“Our students receive a world-class education. They live and learn together in a diverse, immersive environment alongside future leaders from countries across the globe. That is the hallmark of the Lucy Cavendish College experience,” noted President Atkins. “This is what fuels our students in distinctive ways to become outstanding members of the workforce, either in the country of their origin or in other places around the world where their talents can best be utilized to the benefit of humankind and our planet. No matter where they come from, our students learn to engage with problems from multiple perspectives. And we know from experience that by using the springboard of our rigorous yet welcoming community, our graduates are well prepared to become the empathetic leaders of tomorrow. They will pay back society for the investment in their education, many times over.”
During her U.S. trips this Spring, President Atkins will be looking for long-term partners across a variety of sectors in the U.S. who share the same passion for addressing a broad array of 21st century issues that are deeply relevant across the U.S. as well as the U.K. – and globally. Specifically, she will explore channels to qualified potential students through educational and community organizations, corporate entities that are seeking to advance the careers of their talented employees through a graduate degree, and philanthropic organizations, private corporations and high-net-worth individuals interested in funding American students’ education at Lucy Cavendish College.
About Lucy Cavendish College
Lucy Cavendish College is one of the 31 constituent colleges within the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The College’s mission is to attract, support and unlock the potential of students from non-traditional and underrepresented backgrounds who are driven by a desire to make a difference and who are committed to having a positive and lasting impact on society. Founded in 1965, the College is named in honor of Lucy Cavendish, a 19th century aristocrat who was an activist for the reform of women's education. Originally an institution that transformed the life chances of mature women, the College decided to open those opportunities to students of all ages in 2020 and all genders in 2021. The College is truly a dynamic, inclusive and supportive global community with international students from 70 countries making up a significant proportion of the student population.
