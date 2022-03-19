Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, March 22

March 18, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Agenda Includes Virtual Learning Update and Release of Statewide Graduation Rates and Assessment Results; Guest Presentation by Karin Chenoweth, Author of Districts That Succeed: Breaking the Correlation Between, Race Poverty, and Achievement

BALTIMORE, MD (March 18, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22 at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-03-22.aspx). The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream (https://youtu.be/r6U2UwVMVNs).

The meeting will include stakeholder engagement with the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA), as well as an update on virtual learning programs. The meeting will also cover the impact of Covid-19 on statewide graduation rates, MCAP assessment results, kindergarten readiness, and Advanced Placement and SAT performance. Additionally, the meeting will feature a guest presentation by Karin Chenoweth, author of Districts That Succeed: Breaking the Correlation Between Race . A writer-in-residence at The Education Trust, Chenoweth’s work recognizes and reports the success of teaching and learning in schools and school districts with significant populations of children of color and children living in poverty.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to new guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and MSDE will continue to practice public health measures. Those who are unable to attend in-person can view the meeting via livestream.

MSBE Meeting 3.22.22 Press Release