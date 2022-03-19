Governor, legislative leadership announce special session to bring relief to New Mexicans amid rising costs

Legislature will also consider revised junior bill

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislative leadership announced Friday that the governor will call the New Mexico Legislature into a special session to take up measures of economic relief in the face of rising costs to consumers, keeping more money in New Mexicans’ pockets by building on the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief to New Mexico seniors, families, and businesses the governor and legislative leadership worked together to deliver in the 2022 regular session.

The chambers will also take up a revised supplemental “junior” spending bill, providing investments that will benefit New Mexico communities, after the governor raised concerns over transparency and fiscal responsibility. The governor and legislative leadership worked in partnership to agree on parameters for a revised bill, including ensuring that projects are appropriately budgeted as recurring or non-recurring funding.

The governor issued the following statement:

“As prices remain high nationwide, it is clear that we must act swiftly to deliver more relief to New Mexicans. Across the state, families are facing hard choices: can they afford to take their kids to school, to drive to work, to buy baby formula. It is our responsibility to do what we can to ease that burden. In this time of global and economic instability, we are taking action as one state government to protect New Mexicans’ paychecks and deliver additional relief and financial security.

“My administration has worked with this Legislature and Democratic leadership to great success, joining efforts to solve problems and deliver critical support and investments for New Mexicans, including half a billion dollars in tax relief this year alone. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver pragmatic and productive solutions that benefit New Mexicans, and I appreciate the Legislature’s agreement in prioritizing transparency and accountability in this and future sessions.”

“Having a special session is a win-win for New Mexicans,” said Majority Leader Peter Wirth. “We will provide much-needed relief from high fuel costs and fund fifty million dollars in projects that will benefit communities across the state. New Mexico has had great accomplishments the last four years through the leadership of Governor Lujan Grisham working collaboratively with the legislature. This special session will be a continuation of that effort and will have a tangible, positive impact on New Mexicans.”

“We can all be very proud of the transformational budget that was just passed and signed,” Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart. “The programs and projects funded through the “junior bill” represent smaller but no less critical additions to the overall budget and I am happy we have an opportunity before us to revisit those appropriations and renew the commitments we made to our constituents to fund these important community needs.”

“New Mexicans are counting on us to work together to provide critical funding for community projects that will make a real difference in their lives,” said Speaker Brian Egolf. “A special session will allow us to follow through on dozens of our planned local community projects and proactively assist New Mexicans with rising fuel prices.”

“Despite the fact that our state has unprecedented revenues, too many people are still hurting and rising gas prices are only making things worse,” said House Majority Leader Javier Martínez. “This special session, we have an opportunity to bring investment directly to every community in the state with the critical community projects in the Junior Bill and provide much needed relief for working New Mexicans who are facing rising gas prices.”

“By working together in a special session, we can take pressure off New Mexicans who are struggling with the sudden increase in gas prices,” said House Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos. “Our communities are counting on us for the local investments in the Junior Bill that will help people across the state right away.”

The special session is scheduled to begin on April 5.