I-95, Route 309 Overnight Periodic Lane Closure Next Week for Large Sign Maintenance in Delaware, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia PA – Periodic lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 95 and Route 309 in Delaware and Montgomery counties on Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for large sign maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Northbound I-95 at the Commodore Barry Bridge Interchange in the City of Chester, Delaware County; and

Southbound Route 309 (Fort Washington Expressway) at the Highland Avenue Interchange in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is replacing and repairing large sign structures throughout the Philadelphia region.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, Pennsylvania is the general contractor on the $2,937,500 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #