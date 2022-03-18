Maine DOE Update – March 18, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The recovery of Quarter 2, 2022 MaineCare Seed will occur in the April 2022 subsidy payment. The Maine DOE is asking Districts to review their reports by April 15, 2022 to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. School Administrative Unit (SAU) staff must review and submit disputes, student by student, for claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q2'22 by April 15, 2022.

It is that time of the year again for each School Administrative Unit (SAU) and Career & Technical Regions to submit their school budgets. Per 20-A M.R.S. Chapter 606-B, school district budget uploads are due within 30 days of the school budget passing, or by August 15, whichever comes later.

The April Enrollment Certification report opens on April 1 with a certification due date of April 15th. The Maine Department of Education's Data Team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday April 5th at 10am to go over the April Enrollment Details report and the April Enrollment Certification report.

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the University of Southern Maine (USM) Department of Educational and School Psychology announced a new partnership to increase the number of school psychologists within the state and expand school psychology services for Maine's students and schools.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers services to children with disabilities, ages 3-22.

Is your school anticipating difficulty in securing a licensed Spanish teacher for the 2022-2023 school year or beyond? Do you want to expose your students to a proficient Spanish speaker and cultural expert? Are you trying to figure out how to staff a Spanish immersion program? Then the Visiting Teachers from Spain Program may help.

Live sessions for the second annual ME Virtual Career Fair will begin on Tuesday, March 22 and will include 130 presentations for more than 10,000 students across the state. The Community Coordinators Collaborative (C3), an organization of educators working to support students with career exploration, organized the event in partnership with the Maine Department of Education and the Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine (ACTEM).

Registration is now open for the 2022 MLTI Virtual Student Conference! MLTI wants all 7 & 8th grade students to join this innovative conference! This year's virtual conference will have a brand-new, classroom-centered approach in an effort to make it more collaborative for students and teachers to join sessions together as a class during the school day.

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Maine Department of Education's Maine Schools Safety Center (MSSC) is hosting a webinar to provide an overview of the State Homeland Security Grant Program's purpose, grant details, current application process.

The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse is hosting a webinar on March 31 at 3:00 PM on school climate featuring strategies, guidance, and resources for kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) schools.

