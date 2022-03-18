Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “World Forest Day”

MACAU, March 18 - To celebrate the World Forest Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Senado Square, at 10:00 to 17:00 on 21st March 2022 providing the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “World Forest Day”.

A commemorative envelope will be distributed to public.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens are required to wear masks, present the “Macao Health Code” and cope with the crowd management measures.