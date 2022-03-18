Submit Release
Ingrida Šimonytė will discuss support to Ukraine with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte

LITHUANIA, March 18 - On Monday, 21 March, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte while on his visit to Vilnius. The meeting will discuss comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, support for the people of Ukraine fleeing the war, more sanctions on Russia and Belarus, and Ukraine’s European integration aspirations. The Prime Ministers will discuss reinforcing security measures in NATO’s Eastern Flank, including increasing the number of NATO troops in Lithuania.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 12:00, following the meeting of the Prime Ministers of Lithuania and the Netherlands.

