Council Sends Three Candidates To Governor For Court of Appeals Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met today to consider five applicants for the imminent vacancy on the Court of Appeals Middle Section. After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Alexander Stuart Rieger

Joycelyn A. Stevenson

Jeffrey Usman

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

The vacancy was created by the decision of the Honorable Richard H. Dinkins not to file a declaration of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election.

