Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Gonzalez and Corinne Labyak to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

Dr. Jonathan Gonzalez

Dr. Gonzalez, of Jacksonville, is a Physician at Sound Physicians Florida and Beaches Internal Medicine and Associates. He is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Academy of Family Physicians. Gonzalez received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, master’s degree from Florida International University, and Doctor of Medicine from Ross University.

Corinne Labyak, PhD

Labyak, of Jacksonville, is an Associate Professor at the University of North Florida. She is a registered and licensed dietitian. Labyak is the President of First Coast Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a member of Alzheimer’s Association International Society to Advance Alzheimer’s Research and Treatments. Labyak earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, master’s degree from the University of North Florida, and doctorate in nutritional sciences from the University of Florida.

