Update: VSP continues collecting donated body armor for Ukraine

Vermont State Police continues collecting donated body armor for Ukraine

WILLISTON, Vt. (Friday, March 18, 2022) — The Vermont State Police has collected more than 100 body-armor vests donated by law-enforcement agencies and members of the public since announcing the initiative last week. More vests are expected to arrive before the donation deadline of next Wednesday, March 23.

The used and expired vests rated level III or higher still offer protection from gunfire. The Vermont State Police will coordinate sending the donated body armor to military units in Ukraine.

VSP will hold a media availability on the final day of the collection effort. This will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the state police barracks in Williston, 2777 St. George Rd. Please RSVP to state police PIO Adam Silverman by email at adam.silverman@vermont.gov if you plan to attend.

Vermont law enforcement agencies are teaming up to donate used and expired body-armor vests to military units in Ukraine.

Members of the public also may donate any body-armor vests they have, provided the vests have a rating of level III or more, to their nearest Vermont State Police barracks. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 10 barracks statewide until March 23.

After that, the vests will be collected throughout the state and packaged for shipment to Ukraine.

A list of all Vermont State Police barracks can be found online here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations.

