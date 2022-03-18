Royalton Barracks/ DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2022 @ 0925 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 MM 20/4
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: David Jansen
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/18/22, at approximately 0925 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle illegally using a U-turn. Through investigation it was suspected that Jansen was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants other than alcohol. Jansen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Jansen was later released on citation to a sober party to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 05/24/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/22 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County
MUG SHOT: Attached