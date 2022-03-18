Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: VSP Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2022 @ 0925 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 MM 20/4 

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: David Jansen

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/18/22, at approximately 0925 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle illegally using a U-turn. Through investigation it was suspected that Jansen was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants other than alcohol. Jansen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Jansen was later released on citation to a sober party to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 05/24/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/24/22  0800 hours          

COURT: Windsor County  

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

