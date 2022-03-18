Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement celebrating Hola Mohalla:

“This week, we join the many British Columbians celebrating the beginning of Hola Mohalla.

“Traditionally, Hola Mohalla is a three-day festival celebrated by Sikhs around the world. People take part in religious songs and prayer, enjoy communal meals and perform daring feats, such as Gatka martial arts performances.

“Lively, colourful processions are part of Hola Mohalla, which coincides with Holi, the Hindu festival of colours.

“For many people, this year’s celebrations will take on special significance as we can safely gather with more friends and family to enjoy the festivities.

“On behalf of British Columbians, I wish a joyous festival to everyone celebrating Hola Mohalla.”

For translations, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26417