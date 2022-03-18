Premier’s statement on Holi

CANADA, March 18 - Premier John Horgan has released the following statement on Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colours:

“This week, on the last full moon in the lunar month of the Hindu calendar of Phalguna, people and communities here in British Columbia and around the world will be celebrating Holi.

“Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi marks the end of winter and the start of spring. It is a time for new beginnings and renewal, for hope and optimism.

“After two of the most challenging years we have ever faced, British Columbians are coming back together to reconnect, recover and rebuild stronger than ever.

“For those celebrating Holi, it means safely gathering with family and friends again to light bonfires, sing and dance, eat the traditional gujiya and dahi vada, and paint each other with colourful powder called gulal.

“By colouring everyone equally and bringing people together, Holi reminds us of the importance of equality and diversity, of breaking down our divisions and focusing on our strengths as a community.

“As we look to better and brighter days ahead, I wish every family celebrating, a safe, joyous and colourful Holi. Holi Hai!”

For translations, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26416