Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on fatal crash involving University of the Southwest

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Wednesday following a fatal crash in Texas involving students and staff from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of multiple members of the University of the Southwest golf teams in last night’s terrible, tragic accident. My prayers are with the injured passengers and with the loved ones of those whose lives were lost, and I am holding the students, staff, and families of the University of the Southwest and the greater Hobbs community in my heart. They have experienced an unspeakable tragedy, and I know that the thoughts of all New Mexicans are with them in this trying time. My administration is in contact with public safety authorities and university leadership and we will offer any and every assistance that we can.”