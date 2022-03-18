Governor secures $107 million in capital outlay funding for New Mexico first responders and communities

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appropriation of $106.9 million in funding for critical public safety infrastructure, facilities and equipment for communities urban and rural around the state.

“Our first responders are always there for New Mexicans when we need them, whether that’s a severe weather event, a car accident, medical emergency, or any other crisis,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This funding makes sure that these agencies have what they need to protect and assist our communities.”

Highlights of the governor’s 2022 capital outlay funding include:

$5 million to improve state police facilities statewide

$5.1 million for a new public safety complex in Sandoval County

$3 million for a new fire station in Española

$3 million for improvements to a public safety center in southeast Albuquerque

$2.1 million for a new emergency operation center for Luna County in Deming

$880,000 for self-contained breathing apparatus or the Farmington Fire Department

$415,000 for new police vehicles in Guadalupe County

$340,000 to purchase and equip police vehicles for the Grant County sheriff’s department

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for providing over $2.4 million to the Farmington Fire Department and IAFF Local 2850 members in the form of a brand new ladder truck and future self-contained breathing apparatus. The Governor’s allocation is vital to our mission of ensuring the safety of our members and, most importantly, the community,” said Kilian Carey, President of the Farmington Professional Firefighters Association. “The delivery of our $1.5 million ladder truck on March 14 is a physical and tangible representation of the kind of support many elected leaders promise, and to see it come to fruition is refreshing and exciting.”

These appropriations build on the governor’s previous support of funding for public safety agencies in New Mexico, which included $47.4 in capital funding last year. The Village of Angel Fire will celebrate the arrival of a new ambulance provided through capital outlay funding on Friday.

“On behalf of Mayor Jo Mixon, we want to express our appreciation for the quick response we received to a truly critical financial need after our ambulance crashed while responding on a snow-covered mountain road,” said Angel Fire Fire Department Chief J. Kevin Henson. “We will take delivery of our new four-wheel drive ambulance tomorrow and this would not have been possible without the governor hearing our concerns, and immediately responding to help us. We appreciate the governor’s commitment to public safety.”