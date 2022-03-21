STP announces the release of the newly developed EHS audit protocol for Sweden 2021
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Sweden 2021. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in November 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is November 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Law on Certain Greenhouse Gas Emissions, SFS 2020:1173, 11 December 2020 aims to promote cost-effective and economically effective reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The Law complements EU regulations adopted pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 October 2003 Establishing a System for Greenhouse Gas Emission Allowance Trading within the Union and Amending Council Directive 96/61 /EC (Emissions Trading Directive). This Law repealed and replaced the Law on Emissions Trading, SFS 2004:1199.
Ordinance on Certain greenhouse Gas Emissions, SFS 2020:1180, 11 December 2020 contains provisions on the application of the Law on Certain Greenhouse Gas Emissions, SFS 2020:1173. The Ordinance complements EU regulations adopted with the support of the Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 October 2003 Establishing a System for Greenhouse Gas Emission Allowance Trading within the Union and Amending Council Directive 96/61 /EC (Emissions Trading Directive). This Ordinance repealed and replaced the Ordinance on Emissions
Trading, SFS 2004.
Ordinance on Waste, SFS 2020:614, 27 June 2020 focuses on waste and waste management. Further legislation on certain types of waste and waste management can be found in other ordinances or in regulations promulgated pursuant to other ordinances. If not otherwise specified, the provisions of other legislation must be taken into account in following the provisions of this Ordinance. Waste categories according to Chapter 15 of the Environmental Code,
SFS 1998:808 are listed in the Annex. The Ordinance also lists hazardous wastes and specifies the characteristics that lead to the classification of non-listed wastes as hazardous. This Ordinance repealed and replaced the Ordinance on Waste, SFS 2011. Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2066 of 19 December 2018 on the Monitoring and Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and amending Commission Regulation (EU) No. 601/2012 lays down rules for the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and activity data pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC in the trading period of the Union emissions trading system commencing on 1 January 2021 and subsequent trading periods. It applies to the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions specified in relation to the activities listed in Annex I to Directive 2003/87/EC and activity data from stationary installations, from aviation activities and to the monitoring and reporting of tonne-kilometre data from aviation activities. It
applies to emissions and activity data occurring from 1 January 2021.
Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2067 of 19 December 2018 on the Verification of Data and on the Accreditation of Verifiers pursuant to Directive 2003/87/ EC of the European Parliament and of the Council lays down provisions for the verification of reports submitted pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC and for the accreditation and supervision of verifiers. It also specifies provisions for the mutual recognition of verifiers and peer evaluation of national accreditation bodies pursuant to Article 15 of Directive 2003/87/EC. The Regulation applies to the verification of greenhouse gas emissions and tonne-kilometre data occurring from 1 January 2019, reported pursuant to Article 14 of Directive 2003/87/EC, and to the verification of data relevant for the update of ex ante benchmarks and for the determination of free allocation to installations. The provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 600/2012 continue to apply to the verification of emissions and, where applicable, activity data occurring prior to 1 January 2019. Regulation (EU) 2018/2067 repealed and replaced Regulation (EU) No. 600/2012 as of 1 January 2019.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
