Paving Project on Route 19 in Mercer County to Start Soon

​A $3.3 million resurfacing and box culvert replacement project that will give motorists a smoother ride on about 3.5 miles of Route 19 in the Borough of Mercer and East Lackawannock, Springfield, and Coolspring townships in Mercer County is scheduled to start later this month.

Work will be done from the Interstate 80 interchange in East Lackawannock to the intersection of Route 19 and Coolspring Street in Mercer Borough. Work will include asphalt milling and paving, traffic signals updates, ADA curb ramps upgrades, and minor drainage repairs.

The project will also include the replacement of the box culvert located just South of Ben Bisset Chevy dealership in East Lackawannock Township.

Construction is expected to begin March 28, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in August 2022.

A two-lane, temporary road will be used during the box culvert replacement. Motorists will also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $3,311,803.18, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

Information on the Route 19 Paving Project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

