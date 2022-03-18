Submit Release
I-95, I-76 Overnight Lane Restrictions Next Week for Guide Rail Operations in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 95 and Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties on Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for guide rail operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

  • I-95 between the Route 291 and the Island Avenue interchanges in Tinicum Township, Delaware County and Philadelphia; and
  • I-76 between the Interstate 276 and the southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships, Montgomery County.

 Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

