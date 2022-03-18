PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Pipe Replacement Project in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display for a project to replace four pipe culverts on multiple state routes in Erie County.

The project includes replacing the existing pipe culverts and completed some roadway reconstruction on Old State Road (Route 3014) in Washington Township, Route 474 (Jamestown Road) in Venango Township, Gulf Road (Route 1017) North East Township, and Robison Road (Route 4024) in Greene Township.

The pipes have experienced deterioration and deformation over time which has decreased water flow and increased potential for clogging and damage to the roadway.

Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

Each road is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks during construction at each location. Detours will be posted.

Old State Road – between Draketown Road and Martin Road, 11.5-mile detour using Sharp Road (Route 3025), Route 6N, Edinboro Rd. (Route 699), and Oliver Road;

Route 474 – between Macedonia Road and Weeks Valley Road, 20.2-mile detour using Route 89, Route 6), and Route 426;

Gulf Road – between Kerr Road and Miller Road, 4.3-mile detour using Kerr Road (Route 1010) and Miller Road (Route 1012); and

Robison Road – between Footmill Road and Lake Pleasant Road, 6.6-mile detour using Route 97 (Route 197), Gore Road (Route 4028), Lake Pleasant Road (Route 1001), and Old Waterford Road.

The plans display for the Erie County Pipe Replacement Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 4, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Ben Vincent, P.E., at bvincent@pa.gov or (814) 678-7367.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ben Vincent, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at bvincent@pa.gov or 814-678-7367.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

###

EDITOR'S NOTE: See the project handout on the project page for maps of all the pipe locations.