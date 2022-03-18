Sweeping Operation in Huntingdon County Starts Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin sweeping several state routes in Huntingdon County, starting Monday, March 21, on Routes 22 and 453. The work will continue during overnight hours Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

From midnight Monday until 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, crews will sweep Route 22 in the area of Smithfield and Route 453, starting at Route 26. This work will continue Tuesday morning and then starting Wednesday morning, sweeping work on Route 26 will be added. Work will continue until the entire lengths of Routes 22 and 26 across the county are cleaned. Work on Route 453 will extend all the way to Sinking Valley Road. On Friday, March 25, crews will begin sweeping Route 522 (Mount Union Bypass).

The work to remove excess material and debris from winter weather, will be performed by Huntingdon County PennDOT Maintenance. All sweeping activity will be done as a moving operation and motorists are reminded to be alert for crews along these roadways. Drivers may encounter delays.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Media Contact: Monica R. Jones, Safety Press Officer 814-696-7105

