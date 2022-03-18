Restrictions Posted on Route 208 Bridge in Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a restriction has been posted on the Route 208 bridge over Little Scrubgrass in the Borough of Clintonville, Venango County.

The bridge, which is located between Porter Road and Daniel Drive, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridge.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur. That work is currently in design with construction expected to happen in 2023.

The Route 208 bridge is an 89-foot, single-span, steel girder structure. It was built in 1933 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,300 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

