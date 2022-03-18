Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,116 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) will encounter lane closures between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Kennett and Pennsbury townships, Chester County, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for milling and paving operations, as a part of project to repair and resurface more than 50 miles of state highways in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highway with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadway and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this $10,873,555 resurfacing project. The entire project is funded with 100 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

 

You just read:

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Chester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.