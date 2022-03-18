U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) will encounter lane closures between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Kennett and Pennsbury townships, Chester County, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for milling and paving operations, as a part of project to repair and resurface more than 50 miles of state highways in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highway with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadway and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this $10,873,555 resurfacing project. The entire project is funded with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

