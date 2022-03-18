Lane Restriction on Interstate 81 North and Southbound in Susquehanna County

03/18/2022

​There will be a lane restriction in Susquehanna County on I-81 north and southbound from Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) to Exit 230 (Great Bend) for guiderail repair starting Monday, March 21 through Friday April 15, 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. There will be no work performed on Fridays. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502

