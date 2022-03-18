Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists on several state highways will experience intermittent lane closures in Bucks County on Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

The Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Bristol Pike Interchange in Bensalem Township for line striping operations;

The Interstate 295 and Route 322 (Yardley Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township for line striping operations;

The U.S. 1 and Stony Hill Road Interchange in Falls Township for line striping operations;

The U.S. 13 and Tyburn Road Interchange in Falls Township for line striping operations;

The U.S. 1 and Oxford Valley Road Interchange in Falls Township for line striping operations;

The U.S. 13 and U.S. 1 Interchange in Falls Township for line striping operations;

The Route 313 (Bedminster Road/Hollow Horn Road) and Route 611 (Easton Road) Interchange in Tinicum Township for rumble strip installation; and

U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike), northbound, between Mill Road and Levittown Parkway in Bristol and Bensalem townships, and Tullytown Borough for rumble strip installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

