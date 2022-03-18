Guide Rail Upgrades Planned on I-83 in Dauphin County

Contractor to work during nighttime hours

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a contractor is scheduled to upgrade guide rail at various locations on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County.

This work will be performed nightly from 9:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. beginning Monday, March 21. The contractor will upgrade guide rail throughout the northbound and southbound I-83 corridor in Dauphin County.

There will be short-term lane closures or traffic shifts. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a districtwide interstate guide rail contract. Kriger Construction, Inc., of Scranton is the prime contractor on this $12,672,962 project.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by June 7, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.