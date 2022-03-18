Guide Rail Upgrades Planned on I-83 in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a contractor is scheduled to upgrade guide rail at various locations on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County.
This work will be performed nightly from 9:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. beginning Monday, March 21. The contractor will upgrade guide rail throughout the northbound and southbound I-83 corridor in Dauphin County.
There will be short-term lane closures or traffic shifts. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This work is part of a districtwide interstate guide rail contract. Kriger Construction, Inc., of Scranton is the prime contractor on this $12,672,962 project.
All work on this project is expected to be completed by June 7, 2022.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###
