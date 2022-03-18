Submit Release
Emergency Repairs Planned for Culvert in McKean Township, Erie County

​Emergency repairs will be made to the culvert that carries Greenlee Road (Route 4013) over a branch of Elk Creek in McKean Township, Erie County, starting next week.

The stream will be temporarily diverted so the bottom of the box culvert can be repaved with concrete. Work will also be done on both sides of the culvert to protect against future damage.

Work at the bridge was planned to happen later this summer, but a recent inspection showed the need to complete the work earlier.

Work is expected to start on March 23, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed April 8, 2022.

The culvert is on Greenlee Road between the intersection with W. Welch Road and the intersection with Hamot Road.

A detour will be posted using Dunn Valley/Hamot Road (Route 4013), Reichert Road (Route 4013), Flower Road (Route 4008), Oliver Road (Route 4008), Route 19, Sharp Road (Route 3025).

The 15-foot culvert was built in 1983 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 600 vehicles use that section of roadway daily, on average.

Work will be completed by employees from PennDOT's Erie County maintenance facility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

A detour will be required so repairs can be made to the culvert on Greenlee Road in McKean Township, Erie County.

