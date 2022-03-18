Late March Update for Local Interchange Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a late-March update for its Local Interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange. Work to build the local interchange can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 as well as Route 26.

During the week of March 21, drivers can expect the following:

Route 26 will see lane closures and alternating traffic flow controlled by roadway flagging as excavation and drainage work gets underway. The work location is about a half-mile north/east of the KOA campground. Both lanes will be cleared by the end of each work day.

I-80 Eastbound will see sign setting on March 23, with left lane closures on March 24 and 25.

I-80 Westbound will see sign setting on March 21, a right lane closure on March 22, left lane closure on March 23, and a left lane closure with shift to the outside shoulder on March 24 and 25.

I-80 Eastbound and Westbound lanes should be restored to two lanes each direction by the end of the day Friday, March 25.

Lane closures are necessary to perform pile driving, line painting, benching, tie-in work, and glare screen setting. Drivers should expect travel delays—especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Pennsylvania State Police will be utilized to assist with traffic control if necessary.

Work this season will include 3 miles of reconstruction on eastbound I-80, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information can be found on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and to make improvements on Jacksonville Road. An initial $35 million for the project was announced in July 2018, coming through a federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completion of all three phases will support regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

